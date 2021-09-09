RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.67. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 35,540 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,330,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

