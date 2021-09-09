Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.37

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 8478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.