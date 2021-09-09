Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,776 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of ONE Gas worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,641,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

OGS opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.