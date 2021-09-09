Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,833 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Semtech worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Semtech by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,934. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

