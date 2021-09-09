Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,751 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.