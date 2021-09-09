Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 406,800 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

