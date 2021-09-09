Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.87 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares in the company, valued at $468,767,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,933 shares of company stock worth $44,647,512 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

