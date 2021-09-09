Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.21 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLI were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

