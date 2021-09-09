Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 290,454 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,648.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.