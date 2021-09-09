Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RVLV. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

