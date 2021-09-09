Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

REVHU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.