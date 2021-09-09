Reviewing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Subaru and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

XPeng has a consensus target price of $52.97, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% XPeng -33.74% -12.58% -9.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.54 $719.19 million $0.47 19.98 XPeng $895.68 million 35.21 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.23

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

