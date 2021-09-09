Reviewing FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

This table compares FREYR Battery and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -14.37 Integer $1.07 billion 2.98 $77.26 million $2.77 35.05

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.28%. Integer has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Integer.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

