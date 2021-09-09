REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Get REV Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.