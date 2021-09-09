Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $118.91 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $459.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.