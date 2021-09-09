Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,673 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.