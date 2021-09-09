Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

