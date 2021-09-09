Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $75.38 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,179. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13.

