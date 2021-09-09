Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.