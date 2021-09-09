Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,039 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $410.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,871,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,155,817. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.