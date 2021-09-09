Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

