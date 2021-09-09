Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.