renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $790,004.13 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $790,004.13 and approximately $207,350.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00190690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.80 or 0.07322516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.69 or 0.99956291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00840985 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

