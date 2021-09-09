Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 6%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

RNLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

