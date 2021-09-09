Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

