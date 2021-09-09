Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

