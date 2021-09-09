Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

