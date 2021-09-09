Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,649 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,902,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.