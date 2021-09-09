Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,998 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 342,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NYSE:CLF opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

