Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.