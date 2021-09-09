Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.