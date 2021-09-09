Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO opened at $494.38 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.16 and its 200-day moving average is $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

