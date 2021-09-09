Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

