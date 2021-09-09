Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,452,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,079,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

