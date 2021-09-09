Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 11.6%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) shares dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 5.80 and last traded at 5.89. Approximately 819,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 946,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.66.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.99.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.
