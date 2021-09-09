Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

9/4/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

TARS stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

