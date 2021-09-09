Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – The J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – The J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The J. M. Smucker has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Although the company’s top line fell year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it benefited from improved net price realization. Apart from these, the Away From Home division saw a rebound. In fact, fiscal 2022 net sales are expected to grow on a comparable basis — backed by higher net pricing, revival in away-from-home channels and continued sales growth in Smucker's Uncrustables brand. Moreover, focus on core strategies bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker’s earnings and sales declined in the fourth quarter. Sales were negatively impacted by divestitures and the lapping of the year-ago period’s solid demand, which together with high costs hurt the bottom line. Management expects soft sales and high input costs to dent fiscal 2022 earnings.”

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

