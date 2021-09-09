Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.15. 4,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ready Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

