Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.15. 4,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ready Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.