RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 14.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.9% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,248,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 159,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

