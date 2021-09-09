RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $542.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

