QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,244.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $33,244.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

