Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 537 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07.

