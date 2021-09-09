Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 47 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

