Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 241 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

