Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.