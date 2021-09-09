Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $380.78 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

