Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 91 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 738,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 732,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

