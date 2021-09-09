Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $663.22 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

