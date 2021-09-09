Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 3,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock worth $42,876,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
