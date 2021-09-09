Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 3,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock worth $42,876,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

