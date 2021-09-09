Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

