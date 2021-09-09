Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,165 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,204. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

